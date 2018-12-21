‘Airport operator DIAL better equipped to deal with fog’

Delhi airport operator DIAL is “better equipped” to deal with fog in the capital — expected to witness three to four spells of dense fog in the coming weeks — officials said.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport handles around 1,300 flights every day. “Due to fog, the airport capacity reduces by around 40 per cent,” S B Sharma, General Manager (Air Traffic Management) at the Airports Authority of India said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said: “Our terminal team ensures sufficient food and beverages, updated flight information and takes care of other requirements of passengers and airlines,” he said.

Currently, there are around 74 flight movements every hour.

“Dense fog is expected in the last week of December,” said R K Jenamani, Director of India Meteorological Department for the IGIA.