AIIMS to start digital autopsy by April

By April, AIIMS will start virtual autopsy, a facility which will examine the body without loss or destruction of any forensic evidence. The department of forensic medicine in AIIMS is all set to install a CT machine, which will help experts to perform the autopsy. The medical institute is the first in the country to start the facility.

Rs 5 crore has been allocated to the institute for the purpose. Speaking about it in Rajya Sabha Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the service will be extended to other centres as well. “Training programmes will be conducted for other institutes for setting up such centres. The process will be cost and time-effective, as it would take only 30 minutes to complete one autopsy as against two-and-half hours in regular post-mortem,” the minister said.

