Delhi: Ahead of winter, a bid to curb pollution

The three corporations of Delhi — South, East and North — Friday flagged off 16 mechanical road sweepers and 40 water tankers as part of their efforts to control dust pollution in the capital. The equipment will cost Rs 300 crore.

“Last winter, there were several days when Delhi saw air pollution rising to unprecedented levels due to dust. The machines have been purchased so that the capital is prepared ahead of this winter,” South Corporation commissioner P K Goel said. The city has witnessed severe air pollution over the last two years, particularly in winters.

The south body will be purchasing another six small mechanical road sweepers, four litter pickers and 17 tractor with water tankers out of funds already allocated by the Union Development Ministry.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was also attended by MoS Hardeep Singh Puri, L-G Anil Baijal said swachhta (cleanliness) is not a matter of one day, one week or one fortnight, but it should be undertaken every day. “The best possible alternative to manage entire generated waste is recycling and better scientific means of waste management,” he said, adding that it is expected that the total generation of waste will soon touch 10,000 metric tonne (MT) per day.

