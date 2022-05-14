Delhi: ABVP to protest outside Ramanujan College over chargeable crash course on CUET

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is set to protest outside the Ramanujan College in Delhi Saturday over the announcement of the launch of a “crash course” on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Facing a backlash for the Rs 12,000 non-refundable fee it was charging, the college Friday cancelled the course. The protest will be held at 12 pm outside the college premises.

“Allowing the public-funded institute to use the college commercially for personal gains by charging Rs 12,000 for a crash course (coaching) related to CUET is a violation of the rights of the students which the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad strongly criticises,” Former DU Students’ Union (DUSU) President and ABVP leader Akshit Dahiya said.

“While ABVP activists are preparing students for CUET free of cost, it is sad that Ramanujan College is running coaching at a public-funded institute by taking thousands of rupees from the students,” he said.

Principal S P Aggarwal and J L Gupta, member of DU’s Court were on the Advisory Council for the course which was to be held from June 1-30.

After facing criticism for starting “coaching classes that would alienate the underprivileged”, Aggarwal Friday told the Indian Express, “Training does not happen for free. The government is not giving money for that, so you have to charge something. Our students demanded that we give CUET training since it was happening for the first time. So, our team did it. Now there has been a controversy because every person has an agenda. So, we have withdrawn it.”

He had sought to justify the Rs 12,000 fee by saying the cost of study material to be given to the students costs around Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000.