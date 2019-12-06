Delhi: 8-year-old hit by SUV, dies

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 6, 2019 3:59:48 am
An eight-year-old girl died after she was allegedly hit by an SUV in Fatehpur Beri’s Dera Mandi Road Thursday.
Police said the victim, Komal Ramdeen, was a Class III student from Jonapur district.
Police said that the accused driver, Sagar Ravinder, took the victim to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared on arrival.
Police said a case has been registered against Sagar under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) and the accused has been arrested.
