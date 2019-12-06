Follow Us:
Delhi: 8-year-old hit by SUV, dies

Police said that the accused driver, Sagar Ravinder, took the victim to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared on arrival.

Published: December 6, 2019
Police said a case has been registered against Sagar under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) and the accused has been arrested.

An eight-year-old girl died after she was allegedly hit by an SUV in Fatehpur Beri’s Dera Mandi Road Thursday.

Police said the victim, Komal Ramdeen, was a Class III student from Jonapur district.

Police said a case has been registered against Sagar under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) and the accused has been arrested.

