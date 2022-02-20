Delhi: 55-year-old woman killed by daughter, her friend; duo arrested

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her daughter and her friend after she threatened to disown her daughter and refused to give her money, police said on Sunday. They also said the accused lied to police and claimed the woman was killed by unknown persons while resisting a robbery.

The victim has been identified as Sudha Rani. Her daughter Devyani (24) and co-accused Kartik Chauhan have been arrested.

According to police, Sudha was found lying dead on her bed with injuries on her neck on Saturday night at her home in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. Police said she ran a shop in the area and was a BJP worker and had contested the 2007 MCD polls from Ambedkar Nagar.

Police said her daughter told them that two unknown men broke into their house and robbed them at gunpoint, and they killed her mother when she resisted. The investigating team, however, found Sudha lying in a pool of blood but didn’t see any signs of a “struggle”. Sudha’s jewellery was also intact.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “We had recorded Devyani’s statement and knew she was at the spot, but we found her activities suspicious. The crime scene was inspected; there were no signs of struggle and nothing, except a few jewellery items, were missing. The deceased had a deep wound on her neck and lost a lot of blood, but there was no blood on the floor. We felt Devayni was misleading us and changing her statement. We called her for questioning and interrogated her at length.”

Police said that during questioning, Devyani confessed to her crime and said she had called her friend, Kartik, to help her stage the murder as a robbery gone wrong. Police said the duo allegedly spiked the woman’s tea with sleeping pills. They then allegedly slit her throat with a blade. Devyani gave Kartik some items of jewellery before police arrived to bolster their story.

Police said they have recovered the murder weapon, 10 pieces of jewellery and some cash from Kartik’s possession.