Delhi: 54-year-old man killed, body stuffed inside fridge; brother, friend arrested

A day after the body of a 54-year-old man was found stuffed inside the refrigerator at his Northeast Delhi home, the police have arrested two men, including the brother of the victim, on charges of murder.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Zakir, a carpenter. The accused have been identified as Abid Hussain, 55, Zakir’s brother, and his friend, Jahid, 25. They said Zakir was allegedly killed with a hammer and that a large amount of jewellery and cash was stolen from his home.

The Seelampur police said a call was received from Zakir’s relatives on Friday at 7.15 pm informing them that he was not answering his phone. When the police reached the spot, they found his body in the fridge, visible through a small crevice.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said: “The accused were caught via CCTV footage and human intelligence. They confessed to the crime; their motive was to take the cash and jewellery.”

He added that the hammer used in the offence was recovered, along with Rs 4 lakh worth of cash and jewellery and the bags used to carry the looted items.

The police added that efforts were on to recover the rest of the stolen amount.

Zakir’s nephew Kasif said he came to his uncle’s home with his mother as they were concerned when no calls were being answered: “No one answered the door, and it was locked. So, we got inside by jumping the wall and discovered that he was nowhere to be seen, but his jewellery box was damaged and his almirah was ransacked. When we saw that his large double-door fridge had been tied shut, we called the police, who discovered his body. He was hit on the head.”

He added, “I would never have thought that my uncle Abid could do this.”

Zakir’s family said that he had been estranged from his wife and four children for the past six years.

“Zakir was a very respectable and polite man. We can’t believe that he was murdered. He didn’t have any enemies in this locality,” said Yaqub, one of his neighbours. A shopkeeper in the area said, “It is unfortunate that such a good man was murdered. He was very friendly…”

Police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 201 pertaining to the disappearance of evidence and 302 related to murder.