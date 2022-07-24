scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Delhi: 54-year-old man killed, body stuffed inside fridge; brother, friend arrested

The police said the deceased has been identified as Zakir, a carpenter. The accused have been identified as Abid Hussain, 55, Zakir’s brother, and his friend, Jahid, 25.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 9:36:21 am
Delhi man stuffed in refrigerator, Delhi crimes, New Delhi crimes, Delhi murders,Delhi latest news, Indian ExpressThey said Zakir was allegedly killed with a hammer and that a large amount of jewellery and cash was stolen from his home. (file)

A day after the body of a 54-year-old man was found stuffed inside the refrigerator at his Northeast Delhi home, the police have arrested two men, including the brother of the victim, on charges of murder.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Zakir, a carpenter. The accused have been identified as Abid Hussain, 55, Zakir’s brother, and his friend, Jahid, 25. They said Zakir was allegedly killed with a hammer and that a large amount of jewellery and cash was stolen from his home.

The Seelampur police said a call was received from Zakir’s relatives on Friday at 7.15 pm informing them that he was not answering his phone. When the police reached the spot, they found his body in the fridge, visible through a small crevice.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said: “The accused were caught via CCTV footage and human intelligence. They confessed to the crime; their motive was to take the cash and jewellery.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

He added that the hammer used in the offence was recovered, along with Rs 4 lakh worth of cash and jewellery and the bags used to carry the looted items.

The police added that efforts were on to recover the rest of the stolen amount.

Zakir’s nephew Kasif said he came to his uncle’s home with his mother as they were concerned when no calls were being answered: “No one answered the door, and it was locked. So, we got inside by jumping the wall and discovered that he was nowhere to be seen, but his jewellery box was damaged and his almirah was ransacked. When we saw that his large double-door fridge had been tied shut, we called the police, who discovered his body. He was hit on the head.”

He added, “I would never have thought that my uncle Abid could do this.”

Zakir’s family said that he had been estranged from his wife and four children for the past six years.

“Zakir was a very respectable and polite man. We can’t believe that he was murdered. He didn’t have any enemies in this locality,” said Yaqub, one of his neighbours. A shopkeeper in the area said, “It is unfortunate that such a good man was murdered. He was very friendly…”

Police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 201 pertaining to the disappearance of evidence and 302 related to murder.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

Premium
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kanwariyas mowed down

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family

Prove majority to stake claim for Shiv Sena, EC tells Thackeray, Shinde
Maharashtra

Prove majority to stake claim for Shiv Sena, EC tells Thackeray, Shinde

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

In HC: 'CPM-backed MLA asked UAE govt to ban Malayalam daily’
Gold-smuggling case accused

In HC: 'CPM-backed MLA asked UAE govt to ban Malayalam daily’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement