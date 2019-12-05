Delhi: Five held for abducting, killing GK businessman

The case was later transferred to the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, which made the arrests. (Representational) The case was later transferred to the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, which made the arrests. (Representational)

Five men, including a father-son duo, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a 64-year-old businessman from outside his home in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, strangulating him and dumping his body in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi.

According to police, Arun Kumar Sharma had been abducted on November 15, and an FIR was registered based on a complaint by Sharma’s sister Shashi Kiran a day later.

The case was later transferred to the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, which made the arrests. The body is yet to be recovered.

“In her complaint, Shashi alleged Arun left home in the morning to attend a court hearing in a property dispute case in Gurgaon. He was supposed to meet his advocate at MG Road,” a senior officer said.

According to the officer, Shashi alleged that Sharma was embroiled in a property dispute with one Rishi Raj Chauhan. “In 2009, Sharma purchased a property worth Rs 3.5 crore in Gurgaon from Chauhan. Since then, a dispute had been going on. Sharma secured an order from the Supreme Court in the case and was going to attend the hearing on November 15 at the Gurgaon court,” the officer said.

AHTU found that Chauhan allegedly hired three contract killers to get rid of Sharma.

“They strangulated him inside their car, which had a fake number plate. They then left for Jhansi and dumped his body in a canal. Chauhan and his son have been arrested as well,” the officer said.

As per the officer, local police had questioned Chauhan after Shashi pointed to his involvement. However, the probe could not move further, and the case was transferred to AHTU. “Police arrested the father and son after tracing their conversation with an accused,” the officer said.

Sharma lived with his sister and daughter in GK-I. His wife died around two years ago.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App