Delhi: 45-year-old builder shot dead by four

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2018 2:55:53 am
A 45-year-old builder was shot dead in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, police said. The man was reportedly killed by a group of four assailants who intercepted him near a banquet hall and shot him multiple times.
“Rajender Goyal, a builder, had been supervising the construction work of Kanak banquet hall. After the shooting, he was shifted to DDU hospital where Goyal succumbed to his injuries,” DCP (Outer) Saju P Kuruvilla said.
He sustained five bullet injuries to the chest, the DCP said.
A case of murder has been registered, said police. So far, police suspect that the accused was murdered over a financial dispute.
