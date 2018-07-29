Delhi: 45-year-old builder shot dead by four

He sustained five bullet injuries to the chest, the DCP said. (Representational Image) He sustained five bullet injuries to the chest, the DCP said. (Representational Image)

A 45-year-old builder was shot dead in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, police said. The man was reportedly killed by a group of four assailants who intercepted him near a banquet hall and shot him multiple times.

“Rajender Goyal, a builder, had been supervising the construction work of Kanak banquet hall. After the shooting, he was shifted to DDU hospital where Goyal succumbed to his injuries,” DCP (Outer) Saju P Kuruvilla said.

He sustained five bullet injuries to the chest, the DCP said.

A case of murder has been registered, said police. So far, police suspect that the accused was murdered over a financial dispute.

