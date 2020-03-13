Delhi riots: 4 held for killing man, dumping body in drain

A drain in Bhajanpura. Police are seeking help from local divers to look for bodies. Amit Mehra A drain in Bhajanpura. Police are seeking help from local divers to look for bodies. Amit Mehra

Police have arrested four men for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man and dumping his body in the Bhagirathi drain in Gokulpuri. The incident took place on February 25 amidst riots in the area. Police said the victim, Musharraf, was allegedly dragged out of his house and beaten to death.

An FIR of rioting and murder was registered two days later. Police said the accused, Pankaj Sharma, Lokesh, Sumit and Ankit, were arrested based on video footage and local inquiry.

Musharraf worked as a driver in Kardampuri and hailed from UP’s Badaun. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Police have also identified three other bodies recovered from the same drain. The bodies of two brothers, Amir Ali (31) and Hashim Ali (19), were found in the drain along with their burnt bike. Police said they were on their way home when rioters killed them. A body recovered on February 27 was later identified at GTB mortuary. The man, Aqil Ahmed, was a mechanic and lived in Loni.

Police also said they have arrested two siblings who allegedly set a house in Bhajanpura on fire on February 25, which led to the death of an 85-year-old woman.

The woman, Akbari was trapped inside her house when the accused allegedly looted it and set it ablaze. Her body was recovered by the fire brigade 10 hours later.

The accused, Arun (26) and Varun (22), who live near the victim’s house in Gamri, were arrested Wednesday. Akbari’s son, Mohammad Saeed Salmani had filed a complaint against them.

Police recovered videos from locals, including the complainant, and collected statements of eyewitnesses. The accused were then arrested on charges of rioting, dacoity and murder amongst other IPC sections. They were produced in court which remanded them to police custody for two days.

Salmani’s son Asif claimed that a group of 100 people broke into their four-storey house and the family, along with 10 workers, rushed to the roof. Akbari, who was on the second floor, couldn’t escape and died of suffocation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.