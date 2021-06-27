Delhi: 24-year-old woman ‘jumps to death’ from Signature Bridge

Women was first seen climbing the railing of the bridge, but failed. She then climbed over gaps in the railing and jumped off the bridge,” an officer said (File Photo)

A 24-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the Signature Bridge earlier this week. Initial investigation has revealed that the victim, Himanshi Gandhi, had been missing for the last two days and her family members had lodged a missing person’s complaint at Burari police station in North Delhi.

According to police, the incident came to light on June 24 when Himanshi’s father, Lavesh Gandhi, approached them to lodge a complaint. “He informed police that his daughter went to Vijay Nagar area in the morning, where she and three of her friends had opened a cafe. It was her first day. Around 4 pm, her friend Ayush called her mother and told her that Himanshi had left the café following a heated argument with them. She was not picking up their calls and later her phone was unreachable,” a senior police officer said.

Police started looking for her and found that on June 25, the body of a woman had been found in the Yamuna river.

“The body was taken to the mortuary, where it was identified by Himanshi’s family members. Police started checking CCTV footage at Signature Bridge and found that Himanshi was last seen there at 3.30 pm on June 24. She was first seen climbing the railing of the bridge, but failed. She then climbed over gaps in the railing and jumped off the bridge,” an officer said, adding that they are awaiting the autopsy report.