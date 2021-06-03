Delhi: 2 men arrested for killing retired Armyman in robbery bid

On Wednesday, the couple was at home when the accused, who police suspect were known to the family, arrived. Police said the accused tried to commit robbery but were caught by Vidya.

A day after a 65-year-old retired Armyman was killed allegedly by three men in a robbery bid, the Delhi Police arrested two of the three accused on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Udaiveer, who lived with his wife Vidya and son Sanjay in Dwarka’s Chhawla area. After his retirement, police said he rented a few of his properties to earn money.

“They (accused) then confined the woman inside a room and attacked Udaiveer. He was strangled to death,” said a police officer.

A case was registered and teams were deployed to conduct raids in the area and scan CCTVs. DCP (Dwarka) SK Meena said his team arrested the two men, Yogesh Lala (32) and Rohit (21), from the capital. Lala is a history-sheeter and involved in over six other criminal cases while Rohit is his aide.

A police officer said, “It wasn’t a forced entry. We suspect the motive behind the murder was personal enmity and robbery. The accused knew the victim. We are questioning family members of the deceased and the accused.”