Delhi: 175 beggars removed this year, but welfare dept out of loop

As many as 175 beggars have been removed by the Delhi Police so far this year, with legal action being taken in 57 cases, data accessed by The Sunday Express shows. But police sought help from the social welfare department only 17 times, despite Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asking 14 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to work alongside the department.

At a recent meeting, Patnaik had asked all DCPs to take action against beggars at crossroads, particularly in New Delhi, south, and southwest districts.

“He said some beggars are usually found involved in petty street crimes and necessary action should be ensured on a sustained basis,” an officer said.

Data provided by Delhi Police shows that the maximum number of beggars (105) have been removed from southeast district. Twenty-three were apprehended under the begging act, while 82 were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

“We have approached the SWD four times while taking action against beggars in our district,” said DCP (southeast district) Chinmoy Biswal.

New Delhi district saw 46 beggars being removed, though help was not sought from the SWD even once.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said Delhi Police not seeking his department’s help was problematic.

“Removing and taking legal action against them is not a solution. We should think about their rehabilitation… Delhi Police conducted several operations against them without involving us,” he said.

Delhi Police had recently launched a crackdown on “begging mafia” in the city, despite the Delhi government denying the existence of an organised begging racket.

A senior government official said studies and audits were conducted on several occasions to ascertain the existence of a begging racket, but no conclusive evidence could be found.

Incidentally, a special team was formed by the Provisions and Logistics unit of Delhi Police during the 2010 Commonwealth Games to relocate beggars from certain areas, but no follow up action was taken later, an official said.

