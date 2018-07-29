Follow Us:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • Delhi: 175 beggars removed this year, but welfare dept out of loop

Delhi: 175 beggars removed this year, but welfare dept out of loop

Delhi Police had recently launched a crackdown on "begging mafia" in the city, despite the Delhi government denying the existence of an organised begging racket.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2018 1:33:52 am
‘Kidnapping’ victim found in room at police station EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE New Delhi, July 28 Five persons, including two policemen posted at New Usmanpur police station, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man, accused in several criminal cases, from northeast Delhi's Nand Nagari area and confining him inside a room at the station. It is also alleged that they demanded a Rs 1 lakh ransom from his family members for his release. All five accused were sent to judicial custody on Saturday, and the two officers were also dismissed from service. Police said the arrested accused were identified as head constable Jitender Dutt, constable Mohit Malik and their informers Attar Hassan, Isthkar and Vijay Kumar. The matter came to light on July 26 after the man's wife registered a complaint, alleging that someone kidnapped her husband and demanded Rs 1 lakh for his release. “After registering an FIR, police started their investigation. Pretending to broker a deal, they asked the kidnappers to take the money from Shastri Nagar, and arrested them from there. The arrested persons then led police to the victim, who was rescued from a room in New Usmanpur police station,” an officer said, adding that the man had been picked up in connection with a theft case, and the extortion plot folded later. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik during an annual press conference in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

As many as 175 beggars have been removed by the Delhi Police so far this year, with legal action being taken in 57 cases, data accessed by The Sunday Express shows. But police sought help from the social welfare department only 17 times, despite Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asking 14 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to work alongside the department.

At a recent meeting, Patnaik had asked all DCPs to take action against beggars at crossroads, particularly in New Delhi, south, and southwest districts.

“He said some beggars are usually found involved in petty street crimes and necessary action should be ensured on a sustained basis,” an officer said.

Also read | Encroachment under police chief’s scanner

Data provided by Delhi Police shows that the maximum number of beggars (105) have been removed from southeast district. Twenty-three were apprehended under the begging act, while 82 were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

“We have approached the SWD four times while taking action against beggars in our district,” said DCP (southeast district) Chinmoy Biswal.

New Delhi district saw 46 beggars being removed, though help was not sought from the SWD even once.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said Delhi Police not seeking his department’s help was problematic.

“Removing and taking legal action against them is not a solution. We should think about their rehabilitation… Delhi Police conducted several operations against them without involving us,” he said.

Delhi Police had recently launched a crackdown on “begging mafia” in the city, despite the Delhi government denying the existence of an organised begging racket.

A senior government official said studies and audits were conducted on several occasions to ascertain the existence of a begging racket, but no conclusive evidence could be found.

Incidentally, a special team was formed by the Provisions and Logistics unit of Delhi Police during the 2010 Commonwealth Games to relocate beggars from certain areas, but no follow up action was taken later, an official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Live Blog
Best of Express
Buzzing Now