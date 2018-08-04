Delhi: 13 police malkhanas go digital in southeast

In a step towards digitising police stations in Delhi, the southeast district police have digitised 13 malkhanas where over 24,000 case property are stored. Using the latest software to keep track of case property, police has taken the first step in modernising the malkhana system — which is a room or place to keep seized property.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inaugurated the first modernised malkhana Friday, and used a LIVE video feed from Sarita Vihar police station to interact with officers managing malkhanas at 12 other police stations. A manual on e-malkhana was also released.

Under the project, records of over 24,000 existing case property have been digitised by providing unique barcode IDs and appropriate packaging in an upgraded malkhana room.

Under the new system, details of the case property are first entered into the software and a photograph is uploaded. The case property is packed in a cardboard box to prevent damage, and a unique barcode is generated for the same.

“The box is then placed in a specific almirah, whose details are entered in the software. This makes location of case property easier. The software also allows details of any case property to be visible at the simple click of a button,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal. Police said maintenance, tracking and creating records of case property will now be streamlined. “ Earlier, we used to physically upgrade malkhanas.

Steps have also been taken to make sure that case files are not tampered with,” Biswal said. “These case files are not destroyed till final orders of the case are received, and the magistrate gives orders regarding their disposal. This due process is time- consuming, and thus storage, preservation and safe custody of case property is of vital importance,” the DCP added.

