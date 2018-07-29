At Barapullah launch, Arvind Kejriwal takes aim at other state govts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Barapullah Phase II elevated corridor on Saturday. (Express Photos/Amit Mehra) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Barapullah Phase II elevated corridor on Saturday. (Express Photos/Amit Mehra)

While inaugurating the Barapullah Phase II elevated corridor on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at other state governments that have been in power for multiple terms and said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had done more work than them in the last three years.

Initially supposed to be opened in 2015, the Barapullah Phase II elevated corridor has missed four deadlines. The 2-km-long elevated road connects the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to INA.

“In the past three years, Delhi government has done so much work. It makes me think about other parties in other states. For 15 years in Madhya Pradesh and 25-30 years in Gujarat, the BJP has been in power. The Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years. But who has worked more? Us in three years,” he said.

The 2-km-long elevated road connects the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to INA. (Express Photos/Amit Mehra) The 2-km-long elevated road connects the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to INA. (Express Photos/Amit Mehra)

He listed the government’s achievements, ranging from “revolutionary change” in schools to achievements in health, and added: “No one works for the poor. They will take votes from the poor and remember them once every five years. Once they win, they work for the rich.”

On education, which AAP hopes to make its main plank in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal said, “Earlier there used to be a line outside my house with people hoping to get their children admitted to private schools. Now they want to get their children transferred to government schools and that is what they queue up for instead.”

While maintaining that there was still much work left, he said, “The Barapullah flyover, of which a little part is left, has connected south Delhi all the way to Noida. It will make life easy for commuters… but there is a lot of work still to be done by us. More flyovers will be built and in unauthorised colonies, work on drains and roads will also be completed soon.”

The elevated corridor is expected to decongest traffic on the ring road and minimise travel time between Noida and east Delhi to AIIMS by at least 15 minutes. PWD officials said that the elevated corridor was built at an estimated cost of Rs 513 crore.

The second phase is an extension to the existing 4 km stretch under the first phase, which connects Sarai Kale Khan and JLN stadium and was launched in 2010.

