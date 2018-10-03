Delay expected: More roadblocks in AAP plan to induct 2,000 new buses

The DTC currently has a fleet around 3,500 that includes AC and non-AC buses, while the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System has around 1,700 buses under its supervision, woefully short of the SC-mandated requirement of at least 10,000. Around 42 lakh people avail services of these buses daily. (Representational Image) The DTC currently has a fleet around 3,500 that includes AC and non-AC buses, while the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System has around 1,700 buses under its supervision, woefully short of the SC-mandated requirement of at least 10,000. Around 42 lakh people avail services of these buses daily. (Representational Image)

Failed tenders, inordinate delays in finalising proposals and court cases have thrown into disarray the AAP government’s plan to induct 2,000 new buses by July 2019, while the plan to equip vehicles with CCTVs and GPS systems is also hanging.

It is learnt that the RFP (request for proposal) for CCTVs and GPS in buses has been prepared, making it possible to float the tender. But with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot seeking another presentation on the proposal, some more delay is expected.

Private consultancy firm Ernst and Young had submitted a detailed project report (DPR), under which three CCTVs are to be installed in every bus, around three months ago. Later, during the preparation of the RFP, installation of GPS systems was made a part of the proposal so a single tender can be invited for both.

Meanwhile, as things stand, the possibility of procuring even a single batch of new buses for the DTC or DIMTS-run cluster service before the Model Code of Conduct for the 2019 polls kicks in looks bleak, sources said.

The DTC currently has a fleet around 3,500 that includes AC and non-AC buses, while the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System has around 1,700 buses under its supervision, woefully short of the SC-mandated requirement of at least 10,000. Around 42 lakh people avail services of these buses daily.

DTC: The government had set aside Rs 350 crore for procuring 1,000 standard-floor buses, of which 40 were to arrive by November and the remaining 960 by July, 2019. But the corporation’s tender attracted only one bidder, necessitating a fresh tender as competitive bidding was not possible. Meanwhile, a litigation was filed in the Delhi HC saying the proposal was not differently abled-friendly. In August, the DTC board cleared a proposal to go for a joint-ownership model of 1,000 low-floor buses. “Legal opinion on the scheme has been received by the department recently. But the proposal still awaits the nod of the Delhi government’s Cabinet,” an official said.

Cluster service: In the 2018-19 Budget, the government announced that 1,000 new standard-floor buses will be added to the orange cluster bus scheme. A tender had gone through successfully, but the HC stay stalled the process. Now the government has clearance from the SC to procure 500 standard-floor buses with hydraulic lifts to make them differently abled-friendly, but that means little as the tender was for 1,000 buses distributed in four out of 17 clusters.

