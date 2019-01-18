To decongest Delhi, Gadkari approves 4 six-lane projects

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved four six-lane road projects passing through Delhi and spanning across 155 km, which, once completed, will free several stretches of the capital of its traffic woes.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a letter to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, said he has approved the project to construct the Akshardham-Geeta Colony-Shastri Park-Khajuri Khas road upon the latter’s request .

Officials said the project will be executed on a priority basis and the estimated cost of construction is Rs 1,100 crore.

“The road has been declared National Highway 709B. I have given instructions to implement the project on top priority. The road will be developed as a six-lane, with service roads on both sides. Further, from Akshardham to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) intersection, there is a provision for 19 km of elevated section which would help in diminishing acquisition of land and segregation of local traffic,” Gadkari said in the letter.

A senior official of the National Highways Authority of India said the six-lane road will start near Akshardham and pass through areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Lohapul, Seelampur, ISBT road near Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas near Signature Bridge. It will then enter Uttar Pradesh, from where it will go to Loni and conclude at Bagpat road.

It will be aligned along the Noida Link Road, Marginal Bund Road in Delhi and Baghpat Road in Uttar Pradesh, he added. In UP, it will touch Ankur Vihar, Welcome City and Indrapuri.

“This will end the snarls witnessed at Akshardham Metro station… as vehicles can be diverted to the service lane,” said the official.

Tiwari said that the foundation stone of NH709 B will be laid on January 26, and work will be completed in the next 15 to 20 months. Once the road is built, officials said it will provide seamless connectivity to Saharanpur, which presently has several bad stretches and bottlenecks.

Three other projects that have been approved are the construction of Mandola-EPE intersection on the Delhi-UP border; a road from Shamli bypass that will connect to the eastern expressway; and a road connecting Shamli bypass to Shahranpur bypass.