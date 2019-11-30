December 16 rape: Court seeks convicts’ legal options

The judge also pulled up the Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Mohan’s proxy counsel after the SPP did not appear in court. The judge also pulled up the Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Mohan’s proxy counsel after the SPP did not appear in court.

A Delhi court Friday asked the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 rape and murder case and their counsel to apprise it of the status of their legal remedy options on December 13.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora also pulled up the special public prosecutor for not appearing in court.

On October 29, the Tihar Jail authorities informed the court that the four convicts — Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta — on death row had “exhausted” all legal remedies, “except the provision of filing of mercy petition” before the President of India.

However, the amicus curiae in the case, Vrinda Grover, told the court that only Sharma has filed a mercy petition. While Akshay Kumar Singh is planning to file a review petition, Mukesh and Pawan Gupta are yet to file a curative petition, Grover said.

“No warrant is to be issued till all remedies are available. We are quite far from judicial and subsequently administrative remedies,” Grover told the court.

Advocate Jitender Kumar Jha, who appeared on behalf of the victim’s mother, said that the court must first issue the warrants for the death sentence. “One by one, they (convicts) are killing time… Only once we moved this application the wheels of justice started moving,” said Jha.

The judge told the counsel appearing for the victim’s mother, “Let the remedy be exhausted… When the mercy petition is pending it cannot be done like that. I do not know when the mercy petition will be filed and I have to wait for that result. But I give you my word, the day the report is filed with me, I will decide the matter then and there.”

