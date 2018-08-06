Death over Palwal ‘cow theft’: Body lies unclaimed

At Palwal’s Bahrola village. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) At Palwal’s Bahrola village. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Two days after a 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by three brothers in Palwal’s Bahrola village, his body continues to lie unclaimed in the mortuary at the district’s Civil Hospital. “We are making all efforts to identify him. His pictures have been circulated to police stations in the surrounding districts, and uploaded on the website,” said Superintendent of Police (Palwal) Waseem Akram.

On Saturday, police arrested one of the brothers, Ramkishan, while the other two — Bir Singh and Parkash — are absconding. “We have recorded statements of their relatives again, to ensure there are no contradictions. A search is on to nab the other two,” said the SP.

Villagers, meanwhile, claimed that cattle theft is a problem that has been plaguing them for many months.

“It is a problem here each year, during three-four months around this time. The crops grow tall during this period, so it is easy for gangs to make away with cattle via the expressway,” said Rajender, a resident of the village.

This year, however, residents said, the problem has been worse than usual. “Only last week, a group made away with three buffaloes and a calf, worth around Rs 4 lakh. We filed a case, but have little hope that anyone will be caught,” said Dharamvati, another resident.

In the present case as well, they suspect that the dead man belonged to a gang of cattle thieves. “People in the village are on edge because of the thefts. We keep watch each night to protect the animals…,” said a resident.

Acting on these allegations, police have registered a case of cattle theft as well, but are yet to make any arrests.

“We have registered an FIR against unknown persons. The possibility of attempt at theft cannot be negated. The family lives a couple of kilometres outside the village, so why the deceased was there at 2 am needs to be determined. We also found a tear in the mosquito net,” said SP Akram.

