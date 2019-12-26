DDA to begin regularisation of godowns under North civic body

North body standing committee chairperson Jai Prakash said the civic body will also formulate a plan for godowns and warehouses in unauthorised colonies once it is regularised. (Representational Image) North body standing committee chairperson Jai Prakash said the civic body will also formulate a plan for godowns and warehouses in unauthorised colonies once it is regularised. (Representational Image)

Days after nine people were killed in a fire at a cloth godown in North Delhi’s Kirari, the DDA will begin the process of regularising godowns and warehouses located within the jurisdiction of North MCD, as per the provisions of Delhi Master Plan-2021.

North body standing committee chairperson Jai Prakash said the civic body will also formulate a plan for godowns and warehouses in unauthorised colonies once it is regularised. “We will specify where they are allowed and not allowed. These warehouses would also be brought under the tax net,” said Prakash.

Fixing responsibility for fire or other hazards had been an uphill task, with officials at the North body maintaining they do not have the power to seal illegal activity in unauthorised colonies since they lack jurisdiction.

“Once the process of regularisation is completed, civic bodies will have control over these colonies,” said a senior official. Meanwhile, a senior leader said the civic body will soon begin the process of registering farmhouses in its jurisdiction to bring it under the tax net. The leader added that it will begin collecting property tax from unauthorised colonies from the date of regularisation.

