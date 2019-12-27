Delhi: Days to polls, Election Commission takes stock of preparedness

Ranbir Singh, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, gave a presentation on Delhi’s status of preparedness and updated officers on the status of electoral rolls, manpower availability and EVMs/VVPATs. (Representational Image) Ranbir Singh, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, gave a presentation on Delhi’s status of preparedness and updated officers on the status of electoral rolls, manpower availability and EVMs/VVPATs. (Representational Image)

The Election Commission of India reviewed poll preparedness in the capital at its headquarters Thursday, ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for February. The meeting had District Election Officers (DEOs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), commissioners of municipalities, CEO of Delhi Cantonment Board, nodal officers, chief secretary, and commissioner of Delhi Police in attendance.

The Commission directed DEOs and DCPs to assess vulnerable areas to prevent intimidation of voters. It directed the transport department to ensure smaller vehicles are available for movement of machines in smaller lanes. It also emphasised on the need to ensure detailed training on EVM/VVPAT.

Ranbir Singh, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, gave a presentation on Delhi’s status of preparedness and updated officers on the status of electoral rolls, manpower availability and EVMs/VVPATs. He apprised the EC of other facilities such as ramps, water, wheelchairs, etc.

