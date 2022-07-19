Days after Gurgaon couple held at IGI with 45 guns, police arrest man’s brother

Nearly a week after a Gurgaon-based couple was arrested at IGI Airport in the Capital for allegedly smuggling 45 handguns from Vietnam, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested the accused’s brother who had also come from Paris and was allegedly helping them escape with the guns.

Police had earlier said the accused, Manjit Singh, managed to escape while his brother Jagjit Singh, 41, and his wife Jasvinder Kaur, 31, were arrested with 45 handguns worth Rs 22.5 lakh in their luggage on July 11.

Customs officials stated that Jasjit and his wife arrived from Ho Chi Minh and were approaching the exit gate. Meanwhile, Manjit arrived from Paris and handed over two trolley bags to the couple. He managed to escape but the couple was arrested with the handguns.

The couple were travelling with their minor daughter. During questioning, officials said, they are learnt to have admitted to smuggling weapons worth Rs 12.5 lakh earlier from Turkey.

Suman Nalwa, DCP (PRO), said Manjit, who also lives in Gurgaon, has been arrested from Dwarka Sector 9 with a pistol. “He had also sent a consignment of pistols to India through the foreign post office (FPO). The accused has been sent to five days of police custody. We will ascertain the source of weapons and how the smuggling works,” said Nalwa.

Police sources claimed Manjit has a criminal record and has been smuggling weapons from foreign countries for four-five years. “He is also involved in a criminal case in Haryana. We are trying to get his records,” said the source.