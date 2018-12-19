Day after wall collapse, principal of Noida school where 2 children died arrested

KM Public School’s principal was arrested on Tuesday, a day after a wall collapsed there, killing two children and injuring five. The incident took place in Noida’s Salarpur when a construction vehicle moving piles of sand next to the school boundary weakened the structure, ostensibly leading to the collapse. Students of Class 1 and 2 were taking an examination next to the wall.

“School principal Sanjeev Kumar was arrested from his residence in Sector 107. We have started questioning the accused for any lapses on part of the school. So far, he has not said anything about the legalities of the institution. We will question him about where those who run the school, including the owner, are,” SHO (Sector 49) Girija Shankar Tripathi said.

District Magistrate (Gautam Budh Nagar) B N Singh said, “We are awaiting reports of the magisterial enquiry, which will throw light on many aspects, including construction details and school certification. It appears from the preliminary investigation that the school was run locally, without permission from relevant authorities. Prompt action will be taken once the report is submitted.”

The administration had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for families of dead, Bhupendra (8) and Vivek (7).

Vivek’s family alleged none of the authorities have approached them so far. “We protested with the body on the street yesterday. We are waiting for officials to come and speak to us,” said Abhishek, Vivek’s elder brother.

An FIR had been registered against the school owner, Amit Bhati, his relative Sumit Bhati, and the driver of the construction vehicle under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and sections of the JJ Act.