Gurgaon: Day after parents killed, knife-wielding attacker gives boy nightmares

In the few minutes for which the seven-year-old dozed off on Thursday night, he repeatedly called out to his mother in his sleep, warning her against a man with a knife who was coming to stab her. “He keeps saying ‘mumma dekho woh aadmi chaaku leke aa raha hai!’… He is unable to close his eyes for more than a few minutes,” said his uncle, Shailendra Singh.

A day after his parents, Vikram and Jyoti, were murdered in their house in Dundahera village, allegedly by a friend, the child, who witnessed a part of the crime, remains traumatised.

According to Singh, the class II student was asleep when his father was stabbed. His cry woke the child, who walked into the passage to see his father come out of the room with blood all over him. “From what he said, his mother ran after the attacker but she suddenly fell. She did not have any blood on her when she came out of the room, but was covered in blood when she fell,” said Singh, Vikram’s younger brother.

“He insists he did not see the face of the killer, and saw only his back… But he has started getting more confused… He is very scared and shaken,” said Singh.

In the FIR, Singh said the accused, Abhinav Agrawal from Kanpur, had taken Rs 1,50,000 from Vikram, but failed to return it despite repeated reminders.

On Wednesday night, he came to the couple’s home. While Singh lived with his brother, he left to visit a cousin nearby. Singh said both men were sitting on the terrace and drinking at the time. Around 3.55 am, Singh, who was sleeping at his cousin’s house, woke up to a commotion and rushed home to find his brother and sister-in-law dead. They were taken to the government hospital in Sector 10 but were declared dead on arrival. While Vikram worked at a private firm, his wife was a homemaker. They hailed from UP’s Etawah.

Agrawal was arrested from the Kapashera border Thursday. Police said that during questioning, he admitted to having committed the crime because of financial issues. Police said two years ago, Agrawal took a loan from Vikram, which the latter had repeatedly asked him to repay. So he planned to kill him, police said.

“He decided to mix some pills in Vikram’s drink to make him unconscious,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. As per the plan, police said, the accused mixed the pills when Vikram went to get glasses. “The accused did not drink, but Vikram did and fell unconscious. He first stabbed Vikram’s wife and then stabbed Vikram before fleeing the spot, leaving the murder weapon behind,” said Boken.