Day after, Delhi cops send team to Tihar to question Bishnoi

A day after singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Punjab, the Delhi Police Special Cell will be interrogating gangsters lodged in the capital’s central jail for allegedly plotting the murder from inside the prison. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder on Sunday and said it was planned by him and the Lawrence Bishnoi group. On Monday, a team of Special Cell went to Tihar and questioned Bishnoi and his associate Shahrukh (28) about Moosewala and the murder.

Senior officers at the Special Cell told The Indian Express that Bishnoi, who has allegedly been running an extortion racket from inside the jail for years, is currently lodged in Tihar jail no. 8 and has been “actively” in touch with his associates. He had tasked his associate Md Shahrukh (28) to kill Sidhu Moosewala but their plan had failed, said sources.

“During initial questioning, we found Shahrukh was tasked to eliminate Moosewala but his plan didn’t work. Shahrukh was arrested in April by the Special Cell,” said an officer.

Bishnoi was lodged at a Rajasthan jail and recently shifted to Delhi in connection with an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case.

His associates Kala Rana and Kala Jathedi, who have been arrested by the special cell, are in police custody and will be questioned about the murder.

Rana, involved in more than 30 murder cases, was extradited from Thailand to India this March. He is involved in over 30 murder cases. Jathedi was arrested last year and is involved in the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chattarsal Stadium. Two-time Olympian Sushil Kumar was also arrested in this case. The gangsters are also involved in the GTB hospital shootout case last year.

“We suspect the gangsters, who work in alliance, planned the murder from inside the jail. Their (jailed gangsters) usual modus operandi is that they ask Brar to communicate with gang members and give extortion threats or hire henchmen. They contact Brar using VoIP calls. Further, Brar makes calls from Canada which makes it difficult for investigating agencies to trace as the servers are outside India,” said a source.

The role of Shahrukh is also being verified. “We believe Bishnoi took Jathedi’s or his associate’s help to make calls to Canada and communicate with Brar. We are yet to find evidence…,” added the source.

Bishnoi and his gang members are allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery etc in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

Most of the gang leaders have been caught and are jailed in and around Delhi.

One of the associates Sampat Nehra was arrested by the Haryana Police from Hyderabad in 2018 as he was allegedly planning to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.