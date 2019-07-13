Day after being shot at in Dwarka, woman critical, police detain 4

More than 24 hours after a 38-year-old woman was shot at multiple times while driving home after dropping off her nine-year-old son to school, hospital authorities said she is “critical” and on ventilator. Meanwhile DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “Four men have been detained in connection with the attempt to murder… the woman’s husband Varun Yadav is being examined.”

Advertising

A little past 8 am Thursday, Kiran Yadav, a real estate agent, was shot at multiple times by two unknown assailants aboard a motorbike, outside Hotel Radisson Blu in Dwarka. She was driving a Datsun Go when she was attacked. An officer said, “She was shot at three times… one bullet hit her neck and the other two hit the car. She crashed it into a divider.”

An autorickshaw driver rushed her to Venkateswara Hospital, where she is currently being treated. He said, “I was sitting in my auto when I heard the gunshots. Initially, I thought bikers were performing stunts. Then I saw the car coming my way; it crashed next to my auto. I saw the two men on a bike with pistols in their hands. They pointed the gun in my direction… threatened me and my friend and left. We picked up the woman and took her to the hospital.”

A police officer said, “We have gathered CCTV footage from the spot and are examining it. Three teams were formed on the day of the incident to work on various angles. We are probing claims that she had an ongoing dispute with her husband as well as some work-related enmity.”

Advertising

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been filed at Dwarka North police station. Alphonse said, “All four people who have been detained are known to her.”

The victim’s nine-year-old son is with her sister Pooja. She said, “He’s been told that his mother met with a minor accident and will be fine soon. We are trying to maintain a normal environment so he doesn’t get suspicious… his paternal grandparents also keep meeting him.”

Meanwhile, at least three police officers in plainclothes have been stationed outside the hospital. Kiran’s sister said, “We are scared for her safety, so we requested the police to give her security on Thursday… but we haven’t seen any police officers outside the ICU.”

At Indraprastha Enclave in Dwarka, where Kiran lives with her son and in-laws, neighbours said that the four moved into the house three months ago. Pooja claimed that “Kiran and Varun have been living separately for two years now”.

“My sister told us that he would ill-treat her and she complained against him at Dwarka North police station this year,” she claimed. A police officer confirmed, “In April, Kiran filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband.” Another relative claimed that “trouble between the couple started when Kiran started her own real estate business after leaving his real-estate business… he didn’t like that.”