Daughter of IRS officer killed: Suspect hired on ‘reference, no verification done’

The 19-year-old man, wanted in connection with the murder of an IRS officer’s daughter, had been hired as a house help based on a reference from a Superintendent-rank official from Rajasthan working in the officer’s office, police sources said.
According to an official police source, it has been found that Rahul Meena did not undergo the Delhi Police’s verification process required for domestic help.
“Meena, who is absconding, was hired around 18 months ago based on a reference from an officer posted in the IRS officer’s office. The referring officer holds the Superintendent rank and is from Rajasthan. It has been found that he was not registered for verification with the local police,” the police source said.
Verification is a mandatory process for residents who hire domestic help. Under this process, the domestic worker must provide identity proof, and the employer must fill out a form with the worker’s details and submit it to the local police.
An officer privy to the investigation said in practice, bureaucrats typically rely on personal references to hire help.
The 22-year-old victim was found strangled to death with a mobile phone charger at the family’s home in Southeast Delhi on Wednesday morning. Prima facie, a police officer said, it is suspected to be a case of sexual assault and murder.
Police sources said at the time of his hiring, Meena didn’t seem to be embroiled in any criminal case. But later, he allegedly got into multiple scuffles and petty fights with shopkeepers and other residents in the locality. Meena had left the job two months ago.
“His father is a farmer and a part-time labourer at his hometown in Rajgarh, Rajasthan. He has four siblings, including a sister,” a police officer said.
Police said they found that Meena was in Rajgarh on Tuesday night and allegedly molested a woman there before fleeing. A case has been registered there as well, with police sources in Rajgarh saying they are coordinating with the Delhi Police to nab the accused.
Several teams of local police and the Crime Branch are working to nab him.