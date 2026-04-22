Daughter of IRS officer killed: Suspect hired on ‘reference, no verification done’

According to an official police source, it has been found that Rahul Meena did not undergo the Delhi Police’s verification process required for domestic help. (Screengrab from video/Express Photo)

The 19-year-old man, wanted in connection with the murder of an IRS officer’s daughter, had been hired as a house help based on a reference from a Superintendent-rank official from Rajasthan working in the officer’s office, police sources said.

According to an official police source, it has been found that Rahul Meena did not undergo the Delhi Police’s verification process required for domestic help.

“Meena, who is absconding, was hired around 18 months ago based on a reference from an officer posted in the IRS officer’s office. The referring officer holds the Superintendent rank and is from Rajasthan. It has been found that he was not registered for verification with the local police,” the police source said.