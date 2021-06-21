Dasna Devi temple priest questioned, admits to making ‘remarks in Delhi’

Keeping in mind a possible security threat to Dasna Devi temple’s head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Delhi Police questioned him via video-conferencing in connection with an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his remarks on the Prophet during a press conference in Delhi.

During questioning, which lasted for two and a half hours, police said Saraswati admitted that he made the remarks on the Prophet but claimed his intention was misinterpreted.

In a video of the event, held at the Press Club of India on April 1, Saraswati can be heard using disparaging words against Islam and the Prophet.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal had said in April, “Taking suo-motu cognizance, we registered an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity) and 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) in connection with a video circulating on social media in the matter of a conference that took place in Press Club; investigation has been taken up.”

Police had summoned Saraswati but he did not appear. “The investigation officer (IO) was later asked to visit his house and he went along with his subordinate in civil clothes.

But they were stopped by the Ghaziabad Police, who cross-checked their credentials with their seniors

in New Delhi district. Following this, the IO questioned Saraswati,” a senior police officer said.

Senior officers at the Delhi Police Headquarters were informed about this development, and a senior ACP-rank officer was asked to conduct Saraswati’s questioning again.

“A three-member team — ACP (Parliament street sub-division), SHO and the IO — questioned Saraswati through video-conferencing. They asked him how he booked the Press Club of India venue, and he told them that a relative of one of his followers is a journalist, and he booked PCI for him,” an officer said.

Police also asked Saraswati about statements made during the event.

“Saraswati admitted that the statements were made by him, but claimed people have misunderstood him and his intention was misinterpreted,” said the officer.

Police had initially planned to send the recorded video of the event to FSL, but decided not to after Saraswati admitted it was genuine.

Saraswati’s temple in Ghaziabad was in the news in March when a 14-year-old boy who went inside to have water was brutally assaulted by a man who did “sewa” there. While the man was arrested, Saraswati had said he supported his actions.