Dalmia extortion case: Cops tell court accused convicted in France

A year after V N Dalmia, chairman of Dalmia Continental Private Limited, alleged that unidentified persons tried to extort money from him following a “video call” over Skype, Delhi Police have filed a closure report and informed a Delhi court that two French citizens have been arrested and convicted by a court in Paris earlier this year.

The cyber cell had, a few days ago, filed a closure report wherein it stated that the complainant first filed a complaint with them, but later lodged a formal complaint in France as well. “On May 9 this year, he informed us that French police had made a breakthrough and arrested Mohammed Diomande and his associate Lacine Kone in France. Diomande, the main perpetrator, was sentenced to two years imprisonment, while Kone was sentenced to 10 months by the Paris court,” police said in their report.

Dalmia had lodged an FIR on November 6 last year alleging that a person, whom he met on a website and had a “video call” with on Skype, was trying to extort money from him by threatening to make the video public. He alleged in his complaint that he “exchanged messages with a woman on a website, and then went on to have a video call with the person on Skype”. However, it later emerged that the person on the other end was a man, Dalmia said in his complaint. He also said he was “led to believe” the “woman” lives in India, but he later discovered that his Skype location had mentioned Paris. Subsequently, the blackmail began.

“Diomande started demanding $5,000. Then, he reduced his demand to $2,500. He started harassing after sending constant messages with threats until (he) signed out of all the sites. The alleged blackmail messages were received on Skype as well as Google Hangout,” police said. Dalmia said the person was “threatening to upload the video on social media and mail it to all my friends unless I pay the sum demanded”.

Delhi Police had started their investigation and data was sought from Facebook, Google, Skype and another website. “Police received data from them and it came to light that the alleged accounts were accessed from abroad. They informed Dalmia and senior officers, and subsequently he lodged a formal complaint in France,” a senior police officer said.

