Dalit rights activist Krishna Tirath willing to return to Congress: Sheila Dixit

Senior leaders said several meetings have taken place between Sheila Dikshit and Krishna Tirath. Tirath, who was a Minister of State in the Manmohan Singh government, had joined the BJP in 2015.

Krishna Tirath with Delhi BJP leaders. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Ex-cabinet minister in the UPA government and Dalit rights activist Krishna Tirath is likely to rejoin the Congress party, with Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit telling The Indian Express: “She has expressed willingness to rejoin the party and written a letter to the high command. A decision will be taken soon.”

When contacted, Tirath refused to comment. “I have nothing to say right now,” she said. Tirath had contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls from a BJP ticket, but had lost to the AAP candidate.

