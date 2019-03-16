Dalit rights activist Krishna Tirath willing to return to Congress: Sheila Dixit

Ex-cabinet minister in the UPA government and Dalit rights activist Krishna Tirath is likely to rejoin the Congress party, with Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit telling The Indian Express: “She has expressed willingness to rejoin the party and written a letter to the high command. A decision will be taken soon.”

Senior leaders said several meetings have taken place between Dikshit and Tirath. Tirath, who was a Minister of State in the Manmohan Singh government, had joined the BJP in 2015.

When contacted, Tirath refused to comment. “I have nothing to say right now,” she said. Tirath had contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls from a BJP ticket, but had lost to the AAP candidate.