Cyber fraud racket with ‘links’ to Philippines, Cambodia busted, 5 arrested

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and multiple raids were conducted, including at U-Block in DLF Phase-3 and Chakarpur, officers said. (File Photo/Representational)

The Gurgaon police earlier this week arrested five persons who allegedly facilitated unauthorised telecom activities and cybercrimes using illegal SIM boxes, officers said Wednesday.

Five FIRs were registered based on five separate complaints filed by house owners and landlords since March 17, police said. “The complainants had alleged that their tenants did not live in the flats. Premises were searched and SIM boxes, used for cyber frauds and other unauthorised telecommunication activities, were found. The SIM boxes were connected to Wi-Fi switches and batteries to keep them running even during power cuts,” DCP (East) Gaurav Rajpurohit said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and multiple raids were conducted, including at U-Block in DLF Phase-3 and Chakarpur, officers said.