Cyber fraud racket with ‘links’ to Philippines, Cambodia busted, 5 arrested

The Gurgaon police earlier this week arrested five persons who allegedly facilitated unauthorised telecom activities and cybercrimes using illegal SIM boxes, officers said Wednesday.
Five FIRs were registered based on five separate complaints filed by house owners and landlords since March 17, police said. “The complainants had alleged that their tenants did not live in the flats. Premises were searched and SIM boxes, used for cyber frauds and other unauthorised telecommunication activities, were found. The SIM boxes were connected to Wi-Fi switches and batteries to keep them running even during power cuts,” DCP (East) Gaurav Rajpurohit said.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and multiple raids were conducted, including at U-Block in DLF Phase-3 and Chakarpur, officers said.
“During the searches, 15 illegal SIM boxes, seven Wi-Fi TAPO cameras with human detection feature, seven Wi-Fi routers, seven inverters, 42 batteries, 29 TAPO Wi-Fi switches, 28 Ethernet wires, 504 SIM cards, one railway ticket, and a China carton box were recovered,” a police spokesperson said.
The accused were arrested with the help of technical analysis, mobile number tracing, digital evidence, and other leads, police said. They were identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Gram Nagla Noks in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district; Yash Amrit Singh Dugar, a resident of Rivera Green Bungalows at Sanand in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; Bhavika Ramesh Bhagchandani, a resident of Mangalshwar Nagar at Anjar in Gujarat’s Kutch; Litesh and Sagar, both residents of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon.
Rahul was arrested from Kasganj, Sagar from Gurgaon, Yash from Ahmedabad, Bhavika from Gurgaon, and Litesh from Jalgaon, police said.
“During questioning, Rahul told police that a person based in Philippines contacted him through an associate. The SIM boxes, routers, and other equipment were supplied through this channel. The Philippines-based handler helped him set up the SIM boxes on video call. He was also paid to deliver the devices to other locations. Sagar’s name was used while renting rooms and getting internet connections,” a police spokesperson said.
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Police also said that Bhavika allegedly was in touch with an associate in Cambodia, while Yash helped in conversion of USDT (cryptocurrency).
Police said the gang was part of a larger organised network involved in cyber slavery, luring individuals to Cambodia where they were forced to commit cybercrimes.
“Illegal devices were brought from the Philippines to Nepal, then routed through Bihar before they were supplied to various Indian states. The SIM boxes were used to divert calls and provide technical support to cyber criminals. They received instructions from abroad. The masterminds will be arrested soon,” the DCP added.
The accused also allegedly recharged 2,258 fake SIM cards used in digital arrest frauds and other cybercrimes, the spokesperson said.
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“The operation was reportedly run in a coordinated manner, with the arrested accused handling SIM box operations, equipment delivery and setup, call routing, and coordination with operators based in other countries. Devices recovered from the accused are being examined and further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson added.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More