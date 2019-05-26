CWC decides senior leaders will stay on, Sheila Dikshit looks ahead

The Delhi unit of the Congress has resolved to work rigorously to fill gaps discovered during the Lok Sabha polls, in which the grand old party failed to bag even a single seat out of seven in the capital.

After a series of resignations from several states heads was rejected in the Central Working Committee (CWC) meet Saturday, the party said it will now form state committees to assess its performance.

A senior party leader said: “A clear message has been given that the party will continue with its top leaders. In the coming days, we are going to have a meeting with all seven candidates who fought the elections and comprehend the loopholes. We will have to emerge as a stronger party to give competition to our rivals,” said a senior leader.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, who had submitted her resignation to Rahul Gandhi, said she, too, is looking ahead.

“I don’t want to talk about the resignation but I would like to say that we will have meetings with all senior leaders to chalk out a definite plan for the assembly polls in Delhi,” she told The Sunday Express.

Sources within the party claimed there are no plans to modify the state leadership; however, several changes are expected at the district level.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who contested from New Delhi parliamentary constituency and lost to BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi by 2.56 lakh votes, said: “We have moved an inch closer and secured the second position in the polls this time. We have to take it forward from here. It can be done only by unifying the party… All senior leaders from the party should work together towards achieving this goal.”

The party had witnessed a difference of opinion among senior leaders when talks of having an alliance with AAP gained momentum. While the present Delhi Congress chief Dikshit was against a coalition, Maken had supported the move.

However, the talks soon turned futile with both the parties refusing to back down on having an alliance in other states.