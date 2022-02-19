Covid vaccine out of reach for several residents of old age homes, AIIMS doctor lends a hand

With many residents of old age homes missing out on Covid-19 immunisation due to the lack of identity cards, a special drive was organised by a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday to reach them. Around 250 persons were administered the vaccine at the camp held at Rajghat between 9 am and 4.30 pm.

The doctor, through an organisation founded by him, reached out to residents of at least 19 old age homes in the city. And, a message was sent out to all 74 homes across the city to bring their residents for immunisation. The doctor, through an organisation founded by him, reached out to residents of at least 19 old age homes in the city. And, a message was sent out to all 74 homes across the city to bring their residents for immunisation.

There were 60 persons who were also administered the flu shot. Seasonal flu can cause severe disease and death in young children and the elderly, and a yearly jab can reduce the risk.

“The problem with residents of old age homes is that they are abandoned by their children in the middle of the night, so obviously they do not have any of their identity cards. We have been working with many of these old age home for years now, and, with the help of district officials, we were able to organise a camp for those who have been left out,” said Dr Prasun Chaterjee, additional professor, geriatric medicine at AIIMS and founder of Healthy Aging India.

He said, “There are nearly 15% people who haven’t received even one dose of the vaccine. Our main target was to reach those who hadn’t received even one dose, but all three doses were being administered. We have been working on immunising the elderly against flu and pneumonia and this is just an extension of the programme.”

Dr Chaterjee said that not only are the elderly refused vaccination because they do not have IDs, home address, or are mentally ill, they are also asked to go to bigger centres to get the shot because they have several co-morbidities.

“Many vaccination centres may be scared of giving the shot because of several comorbidities but it is not always possible for them to go to a hospital. And, those with most co-morbidities are the ones who really need the shot because they are at the highest risk of severe disease,” he said.

Currently, the government accepts Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, driving licence, PAN card, NPR, (national population register) smart card, and pension documents with photograph for vaccination. However, a provision was created for those who do not have any documents such as nomads, prisoners, residents of mental health institutions, rehabilitation centres, old age homes, and beggars.

The district task force was tasked with collecting information of such groups, with the state allocating a maximum number of doses to be administered under the special dispensation. The registration on the government’s CoWIN portal will be through identity cards of a key facilitator, as per the Centre’s SOPs.