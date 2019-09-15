Court raps IIT graduate who cited joblessness to not pay dues to wife

A Delhi court dismissed as “shameful” an appeal by an IIT graduate who cited unemployment to seek exemption from paying maintenance for his twin daughters. Additional Sessions judge Ajay Goel pointed out that the petitioner, “being a highly qualified person”, did not deserve any leniency as he is duty bound to use his potential to earn and support his wife.

Advertising

The man was earlier directed by a trial court to pay Rs 25,000 per month towards maintenance, in addition to clearing a six month arrear, which he wanted to contest before the sessions court.

His counsel had submitted that “the trial court failed to consider the numerous liabilities of the appellant and correct financial position of the parties, and has given more amount than the minor twin daughters are entitled to. It is submitted that he is not working and is not able to pay the ad interim maintenance in terms of impugned order.”

The counsel for his wife and daughters, however, pointed out that her husband left the two minor daughters in the lurch after his wife was forced out of her matrimonial home.

After hearing both sides, the court maintained that as per law, the husband cannot take subterfuges to deprive the wife and minor children of a life of dignity, and that it was his responsibility to see that they do not become beggars. “A situation is not to be malafidely created whereunder she is compelled to resign to her fate and think of life ‘dust unto dust’. It is totally impermissible. In fact, it is the sacrosanct duty to render the financial support even if the husband is required to earn money with physical labour, if he is able-bodied. There is no escape route unless there is an order from the court that the wife is not entitled to get maintenance from the husband…,” the court said.