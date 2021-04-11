Counters to be set up at Narela mandi for buying wheat at MSP: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Rai said the counters will be set up Monday onwards and will be open for farmers between 10 am to 5 pm for registration. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

After meeting officials from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Saturday, agriculture minister Gopal Rai said counters will be set up at Narela mandi for purchase of wheat at minimum support price (MSP).

The decision comes after Rai inspected Narela mandi on Friday and said FCI had not set up counters there — which was later countered by FCI’s Delhi region general manager who said the counters have been set up at Narela depot, adjacent to the mandi.

“Farmers demanded that the counters must be installed in the mandi as well. Hence, this decision has been taken,” said Rai, according to a statement from his office. He added that farmers have to bring required documents to the counters at the mandi, from where they will be given a coupon mentioning the date and time they have to bring their crops to Narela godown for sale.

“This will be helpful in multifaceted ways, the most significant one being that their time will be saved. When I went to the mandi, I realised after speaking with the farmers that the process is long and tedious, in which they have to register themselves at the mandi, then go to the godown,” Rai said.

He added, “The setting up of a joint counter by FCI and the agriculture department will make it easier for farmers, where their documents will be checked at a single place and the coupons will be given then and there. Post which they can submit their crops at the godown and sell it off.”

Rai also said the FCI has opened counters at Najafgarh mandi and Mayapuri depot.