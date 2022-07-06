Consider reopening Ghazipur abattoir, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked a joint committee of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to hold a meeting to consider the operation of the Ghazipur slaughterhouse according to modified consent conditions and grant consent to operate.

A senior DPCC official said the joint committee met Tuesday to consider the matter, and the report was being finalised.

The slaughterhouse has remained shut since May 30, when the DPCC revoked its consent to operate. It was revoked based on an NGT order from May, which said the plant should not be allowed to operate till the joint committee certifies that it can be operated as per environmental norms.

An inspection of the slaughterhouse in September last year found issues, including an effluent treatment plant that was not functioning properly and the absence of a no-objection certificate from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for extraction of groundwater.

The joint committee submitted its latest inspection report to the NGT in June, which said the slaughterhouse is yet to adopt a zero-liquid discharge system for wastewater treatment and 100% recirculation of treated wastewater. It had also noted that a bio-methanation plant had not been installed to handle dung, and the environmental compensation of Rs 50 lakh was imposed on the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation for not installing the bio-methanation plant was yet to be deposited.

The NGT order issued on Monday noted the DJB has allowed the extraction of groundwater. The NGT has also modified the direction mandating the requirement of a zero-liquid discharge system as a condition for the plant’s operation, while the 100% reuse of treated water will be added as a condition for consent.

Since the slaughterhouse’s closure, the unified MCD and the company that operates the plant have requested its reopening. The MCD had written to the DPCC in June asking it to withdraw the decision to revoke consent to operate since the civic body has “taken steps to rectify the shortcomings to address the environmental issues”.

Qureshi International DS-Max Consortium, which runs the slaughterhouse, had filed a response before the NGT on July 3, stating that it is the city’s sole abattoir and its non-functioning has “led to mushrooming of a number of people slaughtering sheep/goats illegally”.

The original application in the matter was filed in 2021 when the complainant alleged that the slaughterhouse was violating environmental norms and raised concerns about effluent discharge from the slaughterhouse. The slaughterhouse has the capacity to handle 1,500 buffaloes and 13,500 goats/sheep per day.