Connaught Place: Waiter of restaurant held for stealing card details of customers who lost lakhs

A 25-year-old employee of a resto-bar in Connaught Place was arrested Wednesday for stealing the credit card details of at least seven customers, who lost around Rs 12 lakh. According to the police, when customers would give their credit cards to pay, Pankaj Chaudhary would use a device called a “skimmer” to copy their card details, which he would then sell to a third-party for Rs 1,000 each. “Chaudhary, who is a waiter at the resto-bar, would also note down the PIN entered by the customers during payment. He was working with a gang that clones these cards and then uses them for shopping. More cases may come out in the future,” said Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi).

An officer said Chaudhary was an employee of House Of Commons in Connaught Place. Calls to the restaurant went unanswered.

According to police, the skimmer was collected from Chaudhary every 10-12 days. Police are currently searching for Chaudhary’s accomplices. “We received a complaint from a bank about customers losing money. When we scanned their accounts, the common link was the resto-bar,” said a police officer.

To establish the identity of the accused, a team of the Delhi Police in plainclothes visited the resto-bar three days in a row and arrested Chaudhary on Wednesday. “On all three days, the team sat on different tables, and was served by different waiters… On the third day, Chaudhary was the waiter, and as soon as he took the card, he put his hand in his pocket. This was a red flag. He was searched and the device was found,” said a police officer.

According to police, Chaudhary is a BCom graduate who hails from Kanpur, and had been working at the resto-bar for a year. “During questioning, he confirmed that he had duped seven customers in this manner. He has shared contact details of his accomplices… we are looking for them,” said the police officer.