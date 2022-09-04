Congress to hold protest rally highlighting price rice, unemployment at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today

The Opposition Congress will protest against the Centre led by the BJP over issues such as price rise, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items with the ‘Mehngai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila maidan Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi and several other party leaders will address the rally in which workers from various parts of the country, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, will take part. It is set to begin at noon.

The rally comes ahead of the Congress’s 3,500-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country promoting communal harmony and highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is the Congress party’s biggest ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are currently out of the country for the former’s medical treatment and will not participate in the events, said a senior Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi, who was also abroad, returned Saturday and will participate in both the events, according to Congress leaders.

The Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress protest. They also issued a traffic advisory on their official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures Sunday.