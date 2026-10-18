Anti-CEC stir: Police grant permission for Congress Nov 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan

In a shot in the arm for the largest opposition party as well as the INDIA bloc, the Delhi Police on Saturday granted permission to the Congress for a mega rally to protest against the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

This comes amid the Congress, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other significant opposition figures, taking to the streets alongside civil society representatives to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (CEC).

Part of the larger “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” announced by the opposition bloc earlier this month, the event is expected to be a display of opposition unity in the face of an equally combative BJP-led NDA government which has dubbed the street protests exercises as “anarchy” in a bid to force a “regime change” in the country “without contesting elections”.