scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Congress leaders meet EC, ask it to reject NCPCR plea over ‘misuse’ of children in Bharat Jodo Yatra

After the meeting, Congress leaders said they told the poll body that the complaint against the Congress was “frivolous” and accused the NCPCR of indulging in “electioneering” and levelling “bogus allegations.”

The party, its leaders said, also filed a counter-complaint against the BJP and its leaders accusing it of “using children in a malafide way.” (file)

Days after the NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) asked the Election Commission (EC) to initiate necessary action and an inquiry into a complaint against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “misusing children as political tools” in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a delegation of senior Congress leaders Monday met the election commissioners and asked them to reject the plea by the apex child rights body.

The EC had sent a notice to the Congress on the basis of the letter by the NCPCR.

After the meeting, Congress leaders said they told the poll body that the complaint against the Congress was “frivolous” and accused the NCPCR of indulging in “electioneering” and levelling “bogus allegations.”

The party, its leaders said, also filed a counter-complaint against the BJP and its leaders accusing it of “using children in a malafide way.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...Premium
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jatiPremium
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jati
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...

“We met the election commissioners. We told them that there was no violation of the Representation of People’s Act or of the Model Code of Conduct in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. So we don’t understand why the EC has sent us a notice. We handed over a document to show how the NCPCR has acted in a childish manner on the basis of a complaint that children are being used for political campaigns,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The NCPCR had earlier said that it is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Jawahar Bal Manch are targeting children with political intentions and making them get involved in political activities.

“Rahul Gandhi had only gone to distribute prizes of a painting competition. And it is said that children are being used for elections. Thousands of people, men, women, and families with children are turning up to click selfies with Rahul. There is nothing illegal in that. We have told the EC that the complaint was baseless and there was no violation of any rules,” Ramesh added.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 10:41:23 pm
Next Story

Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand surrenders before court, gets bail

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement