Congress leaders meet EC, ask it to reject NCPCR plea over ‘misuse’ of children in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Days after the NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) asked the Election Commission (EC) to initiate necessary action and an inquiry into a complaint against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “misusing children as political tools” in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a delegation of senior Congress leaders Monday met the election commissioners and asked them to reject the plea by the apex child rights body.

The EC had sent a notice to the Congress on the basis of the letter by the NCPCR.

After the meeting, Congress leaders said they told the poll body that the complaint against the Congress was “frivolous” and accused the NCPCR of indulging in “electioneering” and levelling “bogus allegations.”

The party, its leaders said, also filed a counter-complaint against the BJP and its leaders accusing it of “using children in a malafide way.”

“We met the election commissioners. We told them that there was no violation of the Representation of People’s Act or of the Model Code of Conduct in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. So we don’t understand why the EC has sent us a notice. We handed over a document to show how the NCPCR has acted in a childish manner on the basis of a complaint that children are being used for political campaigns,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The NCPCR had earlier said that it is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Jawahar Bal Manch are targeting children with political intentions and making them get involved in political activities.

“Rahul Gandhi had only gone to distribute prizes of a painting competition. And it is said that children are being used for elections. Thousands of people, men, women, and families with children are turning up to click selfies with Rahul. There is nothing illegal in that. We have told the EC that the complaint was baseless and there was no violation of any rules,” Ramesh added.