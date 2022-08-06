scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Congress leaders booked for flouting prohibitory orders in Delhi

Friday, Congress leaders protested throughout New Delhi district against inflation and price rise despite Section 144 prohibiting assembly except at Jantar Mantar.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2022 1:19:56 pm
Congress leaders, Congress protest, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Congress nation wide protest, price hike, inflation, unemployment, New Delhi latest news, Indian ExpressFriday, Congress leaders protested throughout New Delhi district against inflation and price rise despite Section 144 that prohibits assembly except at Jantar Mantar. (Express Photo by Pandey)

A day after Congress leaders defied prohibitory orders imposed by the police Friday and took out protests in New Delhi district against inflation, unemployment and rising prices, the Delhi Police Saturday registered an FIR against them for obstructing public servants and injuring them to deter them from performing their duties.

DCP (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said, “We have registered an FIR at Tughlaq Road police station under IPC Sections 186 (obstructing public servants), 188 (disobeying order of public servant) 332 (voluntary hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 34 (common intention.).”

Friday, Congress leaders protested throughout New Delhi district against inflation and price rise despite Section 144 prohibiting assembly except at Jantar Mantar.

A letter regarding the same had been sent by the New Delhi district police to AICC Secretary General K C Venugopal Thursday. The police said protests took place at Akbar Road, Vijay Chowk and Jantar Mantar and they continued despite the prohibitory orders. The police said officers were manhandled while trying to contain the situation. Members of Congress, who were detained, were subsequently taken to Kingsway Camp.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
Watch |How Congress’ protest against inflation unfolded across country

Special CP (law and order of southern zone) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “Police arrangements had been put in place with regard to the Parliament session and upcoming Independence Day to maintain law and order and Section 144 CRPC orders were in place prohibiting large gatherings. The protestors were appropriately warned about the prohibitory orders in force in the area and repeatedly requested to disperse. However, they continued the protest, thereby violating prohibitory orders.”

Hooda further said, “When police personnel moved in to contain the situation, the protestors tried to obstruct them from performing their duties, manhandled and injured them. Appropriate legal action is being taken. As many as 335 protestors had been detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act (all persons bound to comply with reasonable police orders in discharge of duty), including 65 MPs, and competent authorities had been informed about the detention.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 01:18:04 pm

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

After ED probe, Binance CEO denies WazirX ownership

After ED probe, Binance CEO denies WazirX ownership

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Premium
HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement