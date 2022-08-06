Congress leaders booked for flouting prohibitory orders in Delhi

A day after Congress leaders defied prohibitory orders imposed by the police Friday and took out protests in New Delhi district against inflation, unemployment and rising prices, the Delhi Police Saturday registered an FIR against them for obstructing public servants and injuring them to deter them from performing their duties.

DCP (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said, “We have registered an FIR at Tughlaq Road police station under IPC Sections 186 (obstructing public servants), 188 (disobeying order of public servant) 332 (voluntary hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 34 (common intention.).”

Friday, Congress leaders protested throughout New Delhi district against inflation and price rise despite Section 144 prohibiting assembly except at Jantar Mantar.

A letter regarding the same had been sent by the New Delhi district police to AICC Secretary General K C Venugopal Thursday. The police said protests took place at Akbar Road, Vijay Chowk and Jantar Mantar and they continued despite the prohibitory orders. The police said officers were manhandled while trying to contain the situation. Members of Congress, who were detained, were subsequently taken to Kingsway Camp.

Special CP (law and order of southern zone) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “Police arrangements had been put in place with regard to the Parliament session and upcoming Independence Day to maintain law and order and Section 144 CRPC orders were in place prohibiting large gatherings. The protestors were appropriately warned about the prohibitory orders in force in the area and repeatedly requested to disperse. However, they continued the protest, thereby violating prohibitory orders.”

Hooda further said, “When police personnel moved in to contain the situation, the protestors tried to obstruct them from performing their duties, manhandled and injured them. Appropriate legal action is being taken. As many as 335 protestors had been detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act (all persons bound to comply with reasonable police orders in discharge of duty), including 65 MPs, and competent authorities had been informed about the detention.”