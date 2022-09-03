scorecardresearch
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Ramlila maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the "Mehngai par halla bol" rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, would participate in it.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony. (File)

The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila maidan on Sunday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the “Mehngai par halla bol” rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, would participate in it.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party’s 3,500-km “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

The “Bharat Jodo Yatra” is the Congress party’s biggest ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are currently out of the country for the former’s medical treatment and would not participate in the events.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also abroad currently along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, is set to return by Saturday and will participate in both the mega events.

The Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

The opposition party is also seeking a solution to the problems of price rise, inflation and unemployment, besides the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items, and want efforts on the part of the establishment to help provide respite to people.

On Sunday, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is also scheduled to address his first public rally after quitting the party at the Sainik farms in Jammu.

Azad, who was critical of the Congress leadership in his resignation letter, may step up his attack further on Sunday.
The Congress has, however, termed the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s public utterances against its leadership as “diversionary tactics” initiated at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 09:30:47 am
