Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Cong leader says NCW notice over remarks on Murmu is ‘politically motivated’

In his reply, sent to the commission on Monday, Raj said the NCW lacks any jurisdiction to intervene in the matter.

Even in his response to the NCW, Raj once again questioned the appropriateness of the President's remarks. (file)

After facing flak over his tweet on President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Udit Raj has responded to a National Commission for Women (NCW) notice to him over the issue calling it “politically motivated”.
“The content of my tweet is not related to women’s issues, rather it refers to the Rashtrapati of Bharat. The office of the President is empowered to protect itself, you, me and every citizen of the country….Please don’t undermine the authority of the President of India. Your notice is politically motivated,” Raj wrote.

Raj had tweeted “No county should get a President like Droupadi Murmu. Chamchagiri (sycophancy) also has its limits” responding to President Murmu’s observation, made during a speech, that since Gujarat produces more than 70% of India’s salt, “in a way, poora Bharat Gujarat ka namak khaata hai (technically meaning whole of India eats Gujarat’s salt but implying in its Hindi idiom that the country owes a debt of gratitude to the state).

Even in his response to the NCW, Raj once again questioned the appropriateness of the President’s remarks.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 11:33:48 pm
