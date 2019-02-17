Coming up in Gurgaon: ‘Green island’, more room for cyclists

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is looking to redevelop the 2.1-km-long green belt between HUDA City Centre and IFFCO Chowk as a “model stretch” with ample green plantation, beautified Metro pillars, provisions for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as a “green island” in the form of an Urban plaza.

The Redevelopment Proposal was uploaded on the Authority’s website earlier this month, with officials seeking “comments, suggestions or views” on it until February 21.

“We identified several pockets where we could carry out such redevelopment, but many lacked enough land for the task. This is one of the areas that had land. It is the first one we are redeveloping,” said MD Sinha, additional CEO, GMDA.

“We are looking to develop this as a model stretch, which can then be replicated in other parts of the city with site-specific modifications. The proposal has been uploaded online and we are receiving public comments on the project, following which the detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared,” he said.

It proposes multiple components in terms of vegetation, including plantation immediately after existing carriageway, and beautification of Metro pillars by cladding them with creepers, bamboo, etc. Extensive replantation over the entire green belt to assist natural regeneration of Aravalli species of trees and shrubs is also suggested.

One of the more ambitious proposals is the creation of an “Urban plaza” at IFFCO Chowk, with the aim of creating a “green island” that will lay emphasis on vegetation and will also include other facilities such as an Amphitheatre, seating area for light and show, and a seating pavilion. The GMDA has also proposed the development of an “open area space” every 200 to 500 metres, which can be used for recreational activity and public utilities in consultation with the adjoining RWA/Institution.

The Authority has proposed creation of a path of 2.5 metres for cycle movement, followed by a pedestrian path of 1.5-2 metres — both of which will be separated by a one-metre green partition and will be marked with identical texture and colours. A waiting foyer has also been proposed at every junction and road crossing so that pedestrians and cyclists can wait safely.