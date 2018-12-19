Delhi: Cold wave from tomorrow, temperature to dip to 4° Celsius

The capital is expected to see a three-day-long cold wave starting Thursday, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is 3 degrees below normal, it is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by Thursday morning. IMD declares a cold wave when the temperature is 4 degrees below normal for three days in a row.

Advertising

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Delhi has seen a relatively warm December since 2015, where the minimum temperature did not go below 5 degrees Celsius throughout the month. In 2014, it had dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius, and in 2013 it was recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius for the month. The lowest minimum temperature recorded till date is 1.1 degrees Celsius, in 1945.

With temperatures dropping, air quality is also set to get worse. While the air quality index value on Monday was 337, it rose to 353 on Tuesday. According to the SAFAR forecast, it will deteriorate for two more days before improving.