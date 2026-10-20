‘Free publicity’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke reacts to cockroach effigy at Delhi Ramlila

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Ashok Goel, the committee’s president and a BJP MLA, had earlier said that the cockroach represented “filth and dirt”, and the initiative was part of the 'Swachh Bharat campaign'

Written by: Syed Ilham Jafri
3 min readUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 02:07 PM IST
The video, shared by ANI, said Pritampura's Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee 'planned' to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy along with the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad. (X/ANI Screengrab/Enhanced using AI)The video, shared by ANI, said Pritampura's Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee 'planned' to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy along with the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad. (X/ANI Screengrab/Enhanced using AI)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday reacted to a video showing a giant cockroach effigy in Delhi’s Pritampura, reportedly planted to burn alongside other traditional effigies on Dussehra.

“Thank you for the free publicity,” Dipke said in a post on X, responding to the video showing visuals from Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) grounds in Pitampura, an area situated in North-West Delhi.

The video, shared by ANI, said Pritampura’s Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee ‘planned’ to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy along with the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad.

Also Read | Cockroach effigy alongside Ravan at Delhi Ramlila, organiser says ‘symbolises filth’

The Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Dipke in May this year as a satirical political initiative centred on the cockroach, using humour and political commentary to draw attention to public issues.

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The party emerged after a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites of society”, and the insect subsequently became a symbol used by the movement to highlight youth grievances.

The effigy comes amid the CJP’s protests in Delhi, including a demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, the committee has denied any political motive behind the decision.

Ashok Goel, the committee’s president and a BJP MLA, told news agency PTI the last week that the cockroach represented “filth and dirt” and that the initiative was part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns. He said the committee had previously burnt effigies representing Naxalism and terrorism.

“Our goal is to eliminate filth from three areas: our homes, our immediate surroundings, and society at large,” Goel told ANI, adding that the effigy was intended to reinforce the message of cleanliness and the victory of good over evil.

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Syed Ilham Jafri
Syed Ilham Jafri

Syed Ilham Jafri is a Trainee Sub Editor at The Indian Express, working on the Digital Desk covering breaking news, politics, global developments, and current affairs. He is involved in copy editing, live news blogs, SEO optimisation and digital publishing. He also writes for Express's Fresh Take and Books and Literature section. Academic Background Ilham has completed his Master's in International Journalism from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, and holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature with History from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Areas of Interest Ilham's interests lie in media, politics, culture, world affairs, public discourse, communications, and digital, algorithmic and AI-driven public spheres. Alongside newsroom work, he has previously worked on communications and research-based roles with organisations including HIMAL Southasian, and the Software Freedom Law Center. He has also led and contributed to several student editorial initiatives and publications. His work engages with questions of media narratives, identity, and contemporary social and political culture. ... Read More

 

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