‘Sprinkling pesticides, AAP’s termites coming out’: Delhi CM slams previous regime

Gupta alleged that the AAP government had left no sector or department untouched and "committed scams in all departments -- from education to health". (Photo: X/Rekha Gupta)

Hitting out at the previous AAP government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government is “sprinkling pesticides” to remove the “termites” that had infested the system and affected governance, development and the implementation of schemes and projects.

Addressing the Assembly on the last day of the Monsoon Session, Gupta, while citing findings of the CAG reports tabled in the House, said the previous government, steeped in scams, was headed by a chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) who did not hold a single portfolio.

“Two major reports tabled in the House were, infact, a report card. The report card had been prepared neither by the Opposition nor the government or any political party. It had been prepared by the CAG, the country’s highest constitutional audit institution… The audit institution has explained in detail how irregularities took place in the use of public money and Delhi’s funds were misused during the tenure of the previous government,” she added.