CM Khattar for making Haryana a sports hub

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said the government was actively working towards making Haryana a hub of sports.

“Sporting culture is a tradition in Haryana. It is in its soil. In Tokyo Olympics, athletes from Haryana won three of the total seven medals. In the last Paralympics, Haryana won six out of 19 medals and in Asian wrestling championship, our athletes won a majority of medals…,” said Khattar.

He was speaking in Gurgaon at a promotional event of the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

“In the 2020 edition, Haryana had won 200 medal medals and finished second in the tally. I hope since we are hosts this time, Haryana tops the medal tally. We want to develop Haryana as a sports hub,” he added.