Clear Centre’s draft note on unauthorised colonies: CM Kejriwal to ministers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed his Cabinet colleagues to approve the draft Cabinet note on unauthorised colonies circulated by the Centre without delay.

Advertising

According to officials in the Chief Minister’s Office, Kejriwal has directed the ministers to “accept all conditions” of the Centre on the proposal to regularise the colonies, which will ensure that its residents get ownership rights over their properties.

However, the CMO did not elaborate on what the “conditions” are. Officials in the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs claimed there are no conditions as such, but the draft note has been shared “as part of the laid down process of its finalisation involving all stakeholders”.

The current proposal is to regularise 1,797 colonies, housing an estimated population of around 40 lakh. “It is not the time for a blame game. Even a delay of a minute will not be tolerated. We will have to cooperate on this very important issue with the central government to every extent possible,” Kejriwal is learnt to have said.

Following Kejriwal’s instructions, ministers have sent their inputs, which are now being finalised as a comprehensive response, for the CM’s final approval. The consolidated response will be forwarded to the Centre. “The CM has directed the revenue department to be prepared to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies as soon as Centre accords approval to the Cabinet note,” an official added.