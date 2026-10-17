Tight security, detentions mark CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Delhi’s CP

More than 20,000 personnel of the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) stood guard in New Delhi district on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gave its latest protest call against the alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

Almost 6,000 personnel of the Delhi Police and CAPF personnel were on duty at the Inner and Outer Circles of Connaught Place as one of the key trade hubs of the Capital braced for the day ahead.

Even as the Central Park, where the CJP had said it would hold its ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march, remained closed following New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) orders, personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force made occasional rounds near the park and the Inner Circle.

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The Delhi Traffic Police too had made extensive arrangements as vehicular movement was affected on key stretches, including Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, among others. With detention buses lined up across the Inner Circle, snarls were witnessed near the Central Park and nearby areas 3 pm onwards.

Before the protesters gathered, traders remained anxious. Kapil Nath, 42, a trader said, “Only protesters, shopkeepers, media personnel and police are here… where can you see the customer?” he asked.

Nath, who has been running his shop in CP for over four decades, said 70% of his earnings happen during winter months, weddings and festivities around this time of the year.

By 5 pm, the protest gradually grew in small batches of 50-60 people, occupying multiple corners around Connaught Place. Sloganeering was first witnessed around Palika Bazaar, which was thronged by a huge crowd of demonstrators — holding national flags — near Gate Number 2.

Parinita, 19, a Delhi University student, stood among protesters and security personnel, draped in the national flag and holding a book titled ‘Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar: Arbiter of India’s Freedom’. “PM Narendra Modi cannot be the country. BJP is just a political party that people chose. If you are not doing good work, then please step down and give others a chance,” she said.

Soon, protesters got updates on CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s detention at the Jhandewalan residence.

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However, Puneet, a realtor, who held a national flag, did not need a leader to march.

“All I heard was that there is a call to hoist the flag of my country, so I came,” he said.

Dr Animesh Das, Delhi State Committee president of the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU), said the gathering was also about protecting spaces for democratic protest, which he said, had shrunk over the years. “They virtually snatched all our sites of democratic protest — Jantar Mantar, Raj Ghat, Boat Club,” he said.

Nishant, 19, a student from Hindu College, held a single flag with his batchmates. “I’m here because we will be voting for the first time, and concerned over illegal deletions are happening and Form 6 is being modified.”

Amrita, a homemaker from Dwarka, said, “Modi government cannot not allow us to hold the national flag. I came here thrice earlier this month also, and was taken to the outskirts. Roz Ayenge. Roz jayenge.”

Around 5:15 pm, All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha, along with around 200 other protesters, started marching from the Mandi House Circle, raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh’s resignation. The protesters donned Tricolours on their back as they marched, and police personnel followed. Soon, Neha started running with fellow AISA members in her now trademark burst, with security personnel running behind to catch her.

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Shortly before reaching Barakhamba Road, Neha was picked up and taken in a bus. A police officer said she was detained at a centre in South West Delhi, with AISA claiming that her phone was seized and her lawyer wasn’t able to reach her till late last night.

By 6 pm, student outfits, including The Students’ Federation of India and AISA, had started taking out their separate marches around Central Park.

The one taken out by SFI at about 6:15 pm was led by Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas. “CP chalo,” he shouted while holding the flag.

Unlike other marches on Friday, the protesters walked around a kilometre from Firoz Shah Road reaching the Central Park road, and continued raising slogans. An Indian flag flanked the protesters from one side.

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Meanwhile as the march entered CP, Brittas announced, “We had to come to CP, we have come here.”

Around 7 pm, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma came to Palika Bazaar and told the security personnel to start clearing the traffic around Central Park and tell protesters to move out. “Ho gaya ab (It’s done),” he said. More buses for detention gathered around Central Park.

Around 15-20 people were detained. Security personnel started marching inside the compound outside Palika Bazaar, pushing protesters out as they kept sloganeering “Delhi Police, Calm down”.

Security personnel formed human chains to control batches of small protesters, detentions sprang up. Protesters were taken inside buses in Inner Circle, near Janpath, near Jantar Mantar and Mandi House, with the total number crossing 100.

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By 8 pm, CP was mostly restored to normalcy even as sporadic demonstrations continued and protesters were largely cleared in another half hour.